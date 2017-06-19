Lawmakers Agree on Final Budget Plan

There were winners and losers in this year's West Virginia budget battle, as not everything made it into the final spending plan.

There was an effort to increase the state's historic tax credits from 10 to 25-percent of the total cost of rehabilitating old buildings, but that measure did not make the final budget.

The governor was also requesting an additional $5.6 million to try to attract new businesses and tourism, but that item was removed from the final budget as well, "West Virginia's a gorgeous state, blessed with natural resources, blessed with great convention centers. But, we need to get the word out. It's not 'If you build it they will come,' we need to tell them about it.," said Alisa Bailey with the Charleston Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

Delegate Andrew Robinson of Kanawha County said, "The Historic Tax Credit was an actual move in the direction of helping West Virginia grow and put buildings back into use in different communities around the area. And not getting that passed is a huge detriment the areas that really needed it."

Some other items that did not make the final budget included putting a sales tax on cell phone service, and a sales tax on gym memberships.