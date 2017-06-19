Women's Expo Happening Wednesday - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Women's Expo Happening Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
WHEELING, W.Va -

The very first Women's Expo presented by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce in coming up this Wednesday. 

Ladies, grab your best friend and head to the White Palace for a fashion show, health tips, Hors d'oeuvres, a wine tasting a much more. 

Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $30 for the general public. 

They're available now at the Chamber Office. 

The Women's Expo is this Wednesday at the White Palace at Wheeling Park and it starts at 5:00 P.M.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.