Women's Expo Happening Wednesday

The very first Women's Expo presented by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce in coming up this Wednesday.
Ladies, grab your best friend and head to the White Palace for a fashion show, health tips, Hors d'oeuvres, a wine tasting a much more.
Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $30 for the general public.
They're available now at the Chamber Office.
The Women's Expo is this Wednesday at the White Palace at Wheeling Park and it starts at 5:00 P.M.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.