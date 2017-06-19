Women's Expo Happening Wednesday

The very first Women's Expo presented by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce in coming up this Wednesday.

Ladies, grab your best friend and head to the White Palace for a fashion show, health tips, Hors d'oeuvres, a wine tasting a much more.

Tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $30 for the general public.

They're available now at the Chamber Office.

The Women's Expo is this Wednesday at the White Palace at Wheeling Park and it starts at 5:00 P.M.