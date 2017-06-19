Captiol Theatre Hosting Their Summer Movie Series

The Ohio Valley is continuing to put on more summer events for your families to enjoy. The Capitol Theatre is running a summer movie series with different features like "Singing in the Rain" and "Mary Poppins."

They run on Thursdays and Sundays through the summer season, but there is more to do than just watch a movie. With each show, there is a theme with various activities like parties or local craft beers for purchase. They say this brings a new meaning to "going to the movies."

Michael Biela, the Marketing Assistant for Visit Wheeling WV, said, "This provides another element to the Capitol Theatre's programming, provides additional programming to encourage people to come out and support not only the great concerts and broadway shows that are at the theatre, but now the capabilities to do movies at the theatre as well."

Tickets are $5-dollars for adults and $3-dollars for children under 12. The next showing is "October Sky," and it will air this Thursday at 7:30 PM. The theme will surround West Virginia Day. For a list of upcoming movies, visit capitoltheatrewheeling.com .