University of Akron Expands Degree Programs In Belmont County

One Ohio University is expanding their degrees programs into Belmont County. On Monday, representatives from the University of Akron held an information session at St. Clairsville High School. They will be introducing two new degrees coming this fall: Emergency Management and homeland security and organizational supervision.

The programs are designed to help continue education for those with some college credit or those who are looking to start fresh. They say bringing these classes to the Ohio Valley will be beneficial due to the oil and gas industries here.

Kelly Herold, the University of Akron Assistant Dean, College of Applied Science and Technology, said, "Every agency has to have an emergency planner now, and has to have a plan on what to do in the event that there is an emergency, so we're hoping that is really a need for the region, and we hope to realize that need.")

Annmarie O'Grady, the Project Manager for Belmont County, said, "I know so many people that would probably like to further their education but for whatever reason, they either need to stay in the area, or they just want to stay here which is great, and this way they will be able to do that. They do not have to go to main campus unless they would choose to. They can get everything they need here locally."

If you would like to attend, they will be holding another information session Tuesday June 20th at Belmont College at 6 PM or July 31st at St. Clairsville High School at 6:30 PM. For more information online, go to uakron.edu/belmont .