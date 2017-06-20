Tourism to celebrate WV's birthday with hourly #AlmostHeaven vacation package giveaways

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday.

These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.

“We are thrilled with the response we’ve gotten from this campaign as West Virginians continue to flood the internet with beautiful images of Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “In just two short weeks, campaign reach has topped eight million and continues to grow.”

The giveaways will take place from 9 AM to 5 PM on Tuesday, and prize packages contain free overnight stays, meals, and activities at certain locations across West Virginia. The Division's featured prize package on West Virginia Day includes a winter getaway for four at Snowshoe Mountain.

“What better way to celebrate West Virginia’s birthday than having people share all of the great things about the state we love and call home?” said Commissioner Ruby.

If you want to participate, all you have to do is post a West Virginia image to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #AlmostHeaven. They will select the winners randomly from searching #AlmostHeaven on social media, so your posts must be public to be entered to win.