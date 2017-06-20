Court Denies Appeal of Woman Serving Life Sentence for Killing Newborn

An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a former University student serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of killing her newborn baby.

Emile Weaver was found guilty in May 2016 of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus three years for gross abuse of a corpse.

Weaver was accused of giving birth to a baby in her sorority house bathroom at Muskingum University, putting the baby in a trash bag and leaving her outside of the residence in April 2015. According to a preliminary autopsy report, the baby died of asphyxiation.

Weaver's attorney argued in her appeal that the life sentence was disproportionate, that the trial court made a mistake when it imposed her sentence, and that Weaver's conviction for gross abuse of a corpse was not supported by evidence.

Judges stated that they did not have jurisdiction to review the life sentence for aggravated murder. The Ohio Revised Code says that sentences imposed for murder or aggravated murder are not subject to appellate review.

Weaver's defense attorney also argued that the actions of killing her own newborn child should not be equated to a danger to the public, saying that recidivism rates are low among people who have committed neonaticide.

District Court judges disagreed, saying that that argument would ignore Weaver's disregard for law enforcement and the justice system during her attempts to dispose of the baby and other evidence. They argued that she also disregarded the range of repercussions her behaviors likely would have on the campus community and on her sorority sisters.