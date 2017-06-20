Belmont County Man Jailed After 6th DUI Charge

A man with multiple DUI offenses was sent straight to jail on Tuesday in Belmont County.

Lance Graham, 32, entered a guilty plea to his 6th DUI charge.

He appeared before Judge Frank Fregiato, who had set Graham's sentencing for July 3rd.

But instead of waiting until the sentencing takes place, Judge Fregiato ordered deputies to take Graham into custody immediately, and place him in jail.

He said with Graham's long history, he's a menace on the roads.

"I see 11 drivers license suspensions, 3rd accident. This is his 6th DUI which includes two felony DUI's. I believe this man is a serious, serious risk to the people of Belmont County, Ohio. And I intend to protect the people of Belmont County," said Judge Fregiato.

This DUI arrest occurred in December of 2016, and there was another before that in August.

His trial was set for June 29th.

Judge Fregiato spoke from the bench to Graham's grandmother, who was emotional in the courtroom.

He said, "I'm sorry about this. I hope all is well with you. Thank you for being here."