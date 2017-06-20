Downtown Wheeling to Gain Colorful New Look

Soon a little more color and vibrancy will line the streets of Downtown Wheeling.

By the 4th of July, people living, working, and hanging out downtown will notice something new along Main, Market, Chapline and the cross streets between 10th and 16th streets -- all new banners.

Although it seems like a simple addition, Executive Director of Wheeling Heritage Jake Dougherty says the banners will make a difference.

There will be two banners per pole, one on the sidewalk side, one on the street side. One side of the banner will have images of Wheeling and the other side will say something simple, like "shop local".

Each banner has a style that recalls a special part of Wheeling's history, from glass, to tobacco, to tin.

"It will create a more welcoming environment right, so our downtown, while we've got flower baskets and street trees, we do have a lot of brick and we have a lot of monotonous colors and I think this will add a good burst of color it will be something new that residents haven't seen before," said Dougherty.

The banners can also be changed, and will be used to promote events happening downtown.

Wheeling Heritage has the banners, and they will be installed by the City of Wheeling Operations Team.