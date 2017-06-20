Wheeling Jesuit University Launches First Football Program

Wheeling Jesuit University announced that they will be launching a football program for the first time in the school's history.

President Dr. Debra Townsley, Ph.D. made the announcement on Tuesday at a press conference.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Wheeling Jesuit to launch Football program for the first time in history. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/iB0cDZamoW — Falicia Woody (@FaliciaWTRF) June 20, 2017

Wheeling Jesuit University will hold their football exhibition season '18-'19, and then move to Varsity during the '19-'20 season.

"We are so excited to bring a college football team to the city of Wheeling," said Dr. Townsley. "Adding a football team sends a strong message affirming our commitment to both our athletic conference, the Mountain East, and to the Ohio Valley. I look forward to welcoming the local community on to our beautiful campus and to Bishop Schmitt Field."

Wheeling Jesuit currently hosts 20 NCAA Division II sports.

"Adding a football team presents an amazing opportunity to open our University up to the surrounding region," said Athletic Director Kevin Forde. "Athletics can truly be a 'front porch' for the University, engaging the community in a unique way."

The University competes in NCAA Division II in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) as one of the five-year-old conference's founding members. Prior to the MEC, the Cardinals played in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WVIAC) from 1957-2013.

"We offer our congratulations to Wheeling Jesuit and thank President Dr. Debra Townsley and the WJU Board of Trustees for their leadership and vision," said Mountain East Conference Commissioner Reid Amos.

"The addition of football at WJU further stabilizes the MEC's role as a premiere all-sports conference in NCAA Division II," Amos said.

In the past two years, WJU has won eight conference championships and six conference tournament championships.

"Wheeling Jesuit University is proud to offer an education in the Catholic, Jesuit tradition of caring for the mind, body, and spirit of each student," said President Townsley. "We expect to field a football team that excels on the field and in the classroom, and adds to the 25,000 hours of community service that our students complete each year."