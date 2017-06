Local kids had the chance to salute our first responders on Tuesday.

The event was a part of First Choice America's 12th Annual Cool Kids event.

On Tuesday, kids had the chance to meet with local firemen, policemen, and EMS members while enjoying free popcorn, hotdogs, inflatables, temporary tattoos, games and more.

Officials say it was a day filled with safety and fun.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville.