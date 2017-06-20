Body Discovered Behind East Liverpool Bar

A man overdoses on drugs, possibly with the help of another person and is left for dead in the parking lot of a bar in East Liverpool. The owner wants to find out who left this man at his bar, not for his sake, but for the family.

Dave and Debs Place and Patio in East Liverpool was hosting an event Saturday to raise money for the funeral expenses of a young man that died a few weeks ago.

During the event a man left his silver impala in their parking lot and walked away, but hours later a man was found dead in the passenger seat. When police arrived to the bar, Zach Reed was unconscious and comatose as another patron was trying to resuscitate him to no avail.

"Received a call of an unresponsive male in a vehicle at Dave and Debs' parking lot on Lisbon Street," said East Liverpool Police Captain Patrick Wright. "Officers responded and found a deceased male in the vehicle."

The man in his early thirties had a white substance on his pants, which police believed to be some type of drug. So, police believe it was an overdose. The driver pulled into the parking lot in the Chevy Impala, parked it then left according to Dave and Debs owner David Albaneso.

"Apparently, the deceased was already in the vehicle with the seat laid backed," said Albaneso. "The gentleman got out of the driver side of the vehicle, shut the door, walked off out towards Lisbon Street with no remorse what so ever."

Albaneso tells me he was at home when he received the phone call that they found a man, later identified as Reed, unresponsive inside of his bar's parking lot.

"First thing I said to my nighttime bartender was, 'Did you call 911?' To try and get him some help." Albaneso said.

But Reed had already been in the abandoned vehicle for approximately 10.5 hours. Now Albaneso just wants to get closure for Reed's family.

"Hoping that we can find that individual that driven that car and bring him in for questioning or get some justice served here on to why he would even do that without driving him somewhere to get him some medical help," Albaneso told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro.

Due to the death of Reed and the driver abandoning the vehicle. That person could also be facing serious charges when found, according to Captain Wright.

If you have any information involving this case that can help police find out who this man is you are urged to contact East Liverpool Police at 330-385-1234.