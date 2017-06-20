Governor Justice Will Let Budget Become Law Without Signing It

Governor Jim Justice has announced that he will let the state budget become law without signing it at the State Capitol, saying that the cuts to state programs and services are still too deep, but he will allow it to take effect.

Justice says there's too much uncertainty for state workers, retirees, and others depending on state services to make them face a government shutdown.

The governor must sign or veto the legislation within five days, excluding Sunday. For bills passed after the session adjourns, the governor has 15 days to act, excluding Sunday.

For budget or appropriations bills, the governor has only five days.

The West Virginia State Legislature passed the budget late Friday evening.

Governor Justice made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday morning at the West Virginia State Capitol.

