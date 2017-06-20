Dangerous Vapors Could Be Lurking In The Air Inside Bellaire Homes & Businesses

People in parts of downtown Bellaire are getting the opportunity to have their indoor air tested by the U.S. EPA.

Officials from the Belmont County Health Department and the U.S. EPA went door-to-door, asking people for permission to test their air for PCEs and TCEs--chemicals used in the dry cleaning industry.

Officials walked and knocked, hitting every house, business and church for blocks.

They were asking for permission to install air quality monitors at a later date.

"It's a process of about three days," said Rob Sproul, deputy health commissioner of Belmont County. "They'll have to come in the first day and prepare the area. And then they'll bring the equipment in the second day, and it has to sit for 24 hours to draw the full test. Then they'll come back and retrieve the equipment. Once that is all completed, they'll send the results of the testing to that homeowner."

Some people weren't home.

But generally, they said more people said yes than no.

"They seem very responsive," said Sproul. "It's a good thing. They want to know if there's anything there or not. That's the proactive thing--to see if you have an issue or not."

Some people felt it was no big deal, that the chemicals entered the ground years ago, and that pollution is no stranger to the Ohio Valley.

"I used to work at Wheeling Steel at the Follansbee Coke Plant," said Mike Kessler, who was cutting grass in Bellaire. "And we got monitored all the time."

But the U.S. EPA and the county health department say it is significant, and it needs to be checked out.

"It does have bad effects on some people," Sproul said. "Again, it's a chemical you really don't want in your home. And there are remediation steps to get it out of their homes."

They say it's better to know than to wonder.

"Oh it's no doubt," said Kessler. "It's good to know exactly if there's a problem or if there's not a problem."

The health department sent printed materials out to all the homeowners beforehand, so they would have some idea of the situation before people came knocking on their door.