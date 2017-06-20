Residents Fight to Save Drive-In Movie Theater

People fighting hard to save a piece of Ohio Valley History are looking to the community for help.

But many are wondering, is it too late?

It's an industry wide problem. Today's movies are going completely digital. And because of this, officials say the Winter Drive-In will temporarily close starting this coming weekend.

Recently, film companies have stopped making the old 35 millimeter film projectors, which is exactly what Jefferson County's Winter Drive-In uses.

But even if the drive-in wanted to convert to the new digital format, it would cost them nearly $300,000.

To help, officials have started a Go Fund Me page because they know how much the theater means to the community. But Colonial Cinemas President Ross Falvo says their efforts haven't really helped.

"The Go Fund Me page hasn't grown. We've raised about $2,000 but that only buys exhaust fans and an air conditioning unit to keep the place cool. But we're still going to move forward. We just have to close down until we get one or two digital projectors," Falvo said.

Even though the drive-in currently has a couple of new films, officials say their hands are tired. Most news movies can't be played on the old format.

Falvo says that he expects the drive-in to be closed for about a month, but they'll do their best to keep the summer tradition of drive-in movies in the Ohio Valley.