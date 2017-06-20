West Virginia Celebrates 154th Birthday

Happy Birthday to Wild and Wonderful West Virginia! 154 years ago today, West Virginia broke away from Virginia to become its own state.

And there were some events happening today to celebrate, including those at Independence Hall.

People gathered together at Independence Hall filled with West Virginia pride. The festivities kicked off around noon and went through the afternoon. The Proclamation 100 was read and was followed by the signing of West Virginia's birthday card. There was also a cake-cutting ceremony, cardboard cut-outs, and fancy punch served. They say this was the best place to throw this kind of birthday party.

Debbie Jones, the Site Manager, said "No better way to celebrate the birth of West Virginia than the birthplace itself. This is where it all began, this is where it started, and this is where it ended with Lincoln signing the Proclamation."

Overall, everyone came together as a community to show how proud West Virginians are of their state, and they can't wait for next year on the 155th anniversary.

