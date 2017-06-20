Brooke-Hancock Business Development Officials Heading to Japan for Business Trip

They say the third time's the charm, and that's exactly what the Business Development Corporation is hoping for, as officials head out for their third business mission trip to Japan.

Studies show that to create new wealth and new opportunities, you have to look beyond your own borders.That's exactly what the Brooke-Hancock Business Development Corporation is looking to do through friendly ties with Japan.

On Thursday morning, BDC Executive Director Pat Ford will jet off to Japan with the goal of further cementing the Mountain State's relationship with the Japanese.

International companies are looking to enter into the U.S. and the BDC is working to make West Virginia that platform. West Virginia's relationship with Japan began back in the 80's.

And since that time, Japan has invested $2.4 billion dollars in the state and has employed over 3,500 West Virginians.

Ford believes the reason for this success is because of two things: a diverse economy and a loyal workforce.

"What makes West Virginia attractive to these international companies is the fact that we have the lowest turnover rate in manufacturing than any other state in the United States. That tells international companies in general and the Japanese countries in particular that we have an extremely loyal workforce," Ford said.

He adds other states are doing similar business missions trips, because everyone wants their state to be the entry point for international companies.

Officials say that if all goes well, new investments and new jobs will be coming to the Northern Panhandle.