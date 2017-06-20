Neely's Grocery Partners with 'Eat in Now' to Deliver Groceries to Homes in Wheeling

Folks in the Wheeling area will soon be able to have groceries delivered right to their home. Neely's Grocery in East Wheeling has joined up with the online delivery service "Eat In Now."

It's a locally owed and operated service that already delivers food from several local restaurants.

Neely's is the first grocery store to be added to the service.

To take advantage of the service all you have to is go online at eat-in-now-dot-com, then select Neely's Grocery.

You can order any type of groceries you might need and they will be picked up and delivered right to your home.

"We used to deliver groceries years ago when I was in high school now he is going to do all of the delivery of our full-line deli and hot foods and any lind of groceries. We are on board and can't wait to get her started," said Lance Miller, owner of Neely's Grocery.

There is a $5-dollar fee for delivery within a five mile radius of Neely's. After that it's $1 dollar per mile after that up to 12 miles.