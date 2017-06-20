Three Time Illegal Immigrants Discovered During Traffic Stop in Ohio County

A traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Ohio County may cause multiple people to be deported.

Bethlehem Mayor, Tim Bishop, told 7News this is the third time these illegal immigrants have been caught in the U.S.

Mayor Bishop said officers with the village were conducting a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on Interstate 470, but officers soon realized they were dealing with three illegal immigrants.

The Bethlehem Police contacted ICE in Pittsburgh and ICE has placed a detainer on the suspects.

Arrested and awaiting deportation were Noe Jacinto-Nieto, 27, Norberto Lol-Xitumul, 34, Mauro Nieto-Garcia, 26.

7News is waiting on a complete police report for further information.