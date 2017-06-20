Annual Rib & Chicken Cook Off Happens Friday and Saturday

The final preps are being completed for the 7th Annual Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken Cook-Off.

The event will take place this Friday and Saturday at Heritage Port in Downtown Wheeling from Noon until 11:30.

The festival will feature free live entertainment throughout both days and craft vendors will be on hand, and of course, there will be lots of good food, "There's going to be entertainment on the main course, right up here. We're going to have a Budweiser cornhole contest, we're going to have craft vendors down through there, we're going to have rib vendors from Cleveland and Pittsburgh. It's just going to be a nice way to spend a Saturday and Friday," said Event Coordinator, Bill Brooks.

For more information, log onto their Facebook page.