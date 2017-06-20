Event Raises Over $500,000 for Local Boy Scouts

A packed house at Oglebay's Glessner Auditorium celebrated partnerships between business and the Boy Scouts of America.

The annual partnership dinner for the Boy Scouts raises money to keep the Ohio River Council in operation. Over 250 guests settled in to celebrate scouting, and the values it instills in young people, especially as an aid to help keep kids from substance abuse.

Speaker Robert D. Moore, Murray Energy Corporation’s Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, confessed to the crowd about how he did not participate in scouting as a young man. Moore then told a story about when he filled up at a gas station, and saw a scout approach dozens of people, hoping to sell them fundraiser candy bars.

Despite repeated rejections, the scout persisted. Moore then said he went to the scout, gave him $20. for two bars, and told him he would do fine. Moore went on to say this sort of persistent effort impressed him greatly, and caused him to look at scouting differently.

At center stage towards the end of the dinner -- Murray Energy Corporation Chief Executive Officer Bob Murray. Murray received membership in the "Second Century Society" for raising more than a million dollars for the organization, and told a story of one scouting trip.

Someone else had organized the wintertime trip near St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania. Things went awry, and Assistant Scoutmaster Murray sent a couple of the older children ahead to find a phone, to call a nearby mine his company ran. “We were freezing, kids were. It was a terrible trip,” Murray said. The group made it to the mine, and Murray described the rest of that day. “And we came down, in the shop, in the engineering office, that night, got the kids warm. Slept inside that night -- but anyhow, that was, that was a night," Murray said.

Murray took time to thank God for the accolades he received in life. He told the crowd he was happy that he had helped the Ohio River Council remain viable.

Membership in the Boy Scouts peaked at 4.5 million in 1970, and has declined to about 2.3 million today.