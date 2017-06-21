One Woman Transported to Hospital After Crash on Route 7

One woman has been taken to the hospital after two car accident on Route 7.

According to Lt. James Faunda, a woman was pulling out of Pipe Creek Road onto Route 7 when she was hit by a man driving a welding truck.

Lt. Faunda said the driver of the truck could not see the woman pulling out though because another car was driving along the berm.

The accident happened around 6 a.m.

Crews from OR & W and Neffs responded. It took over an hour to cut the woman out of her car.

Her injuries include possibly two broken legs and possible internal injuries, but nothing life threatening according to Lt Faunda.

She was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

The driver of the welding truck is reportedly OK.

As of about 8 a.m. the scene is clear and traffic is moving again.

The investigation continues. More details are expected to be released later Wednesday.

