Woman Injured, Transported to Hospital After Crash on Route 7

One Woman Transported to Hospital After Crash on Route 7

UPDATE: 12:30: 20-year-old Heather Hercules of Jacobsburg is the woman who was injured in the crash.

She is reportedly at Wheeling Hospital with a broken leg and internal injuries after being hit by a heavy duty welding truck driven by 27-year-old Joshua Kelly of Alabama.

Hercules was trapped inside her car for over an hour and was rescued by crews from OR & W and Neffs.

The crash is still under investigation, but Lt. James Faunda said just after 6 a.m. Hercules was attempting to turn north off Pipe Creek Road onto Route 7 when her car was hit by the welding truck going south.

Another factor in the crash, a third car driving south on Route 7 that moved out of the traffic lane and onto the berm to turn right onto Pipe Creek. This slowed sown traffic and obstructed view for the car.

Lt. Faunda said the welding truck driver is not at fault in this crash but many people are concerned about the amount of big trucks and traffic on Route 7. He said drivers can never be too cautious when driving around these kinds of vehicles. Call the Ohio State Highway Patrol if you see erratic driving, especially from work trucks.

"Anybody that travels Route 7 in the morning knows that we've seen a huge increase in traffic, it's bumper to bumper Monday through Friday, and in the evenings, everyone is going home. You have got to slow down, maintain distance, and just be alert," said Faunda.

Lieutenant Faunda said once Hercules has recovered, they are looking at possibly citing her for failure to yield.

To prevent crashes like this in the future, Lt. Faunda reminds that drivers are not allowed to leave their lane of travel for any reason. Driving on berms prior to turning into an intersection is extremely dangerous, luckily he said there weren't more serious injuries in this crash.

ORIGINAL:

One woman has been taken to the hospital after two car accident on Route 7.

According to Lt. James Faunda, a woman was pulling out of Pipe Creek Road onto Route 7 when she was hit by a man driving a welding truck.

Lt. Faunda said the driver of the truck could not see the woman pulling out though because another car was driving along the berm.

The accident happened around 6 a.m.

Crews from OR & W and Neffs responded. It took over an hour to cut the woman out of her car.

Her injuries include possibly two broken legs and possible internal injuries, but nothing life threatening according to Lt Faunda.

She was taken to Wheeling Hospital.

The driver of the welding truck is reportedly OK.

As of about 8 a.m. the scene is clear and traffic is moving again.

The investigation continues. More details are expected to be released later Wednesday.

