Hummus Sold at Walmart, Giant Eagle Recalled

Hummus products sold at Walmart and Giant Eagle are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
House of Thaller, a Tennessee-based company, is voluntarily recalling 10-ounce packages of Hummus with Pine Nut Topping.
The company said a supplier notified them that one of their ingredients could be contaminated.
The hummus were distributed nationwide through various grocery retailers from April 18, 2017 to June 13, 2017, and in Canada on April 20, 2017.
The products come in 10-ounce, clear, round plastic cups with a clear or colored plastic lid: (UPC codes and Use By dates)
No illnesses have been reported.
WTRF
