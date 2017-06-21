Officials Warn Swimmers of Blue Green Algae in Ohio Lake

A popular lake in Ohio has several red signs advising you to not use the beach and to avoid contact with the water.

That's because at Buckeye Lake has blue green algae.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources received calls that the water was looking green on the lake.

When the water was tested on June 14th, samples showed high levels of algae.

The algae can cause nausea, dizziness, and numbness, but the most common symptom is a skin rash.

Officials say these symptoms should not be taken lightly.

"The toxins can produce a variety of symptoms all the way up to causing death some produce skin rashes others cause liver damage or neurological brain damage," said Joe Ebel, Licking County Health Commissioner.

The water will now be tested weekly until the high levels go away.

ODNR says the biggest concerns are for kids and pets.