Six Marshall County Organizations Receive Thousands in Grant Money

Six organizations serving Marshall County received more than $36,000 in grant money today from the Chevron Community Fund.

Representatives of the organizations met at Grand Vue Park this morning to be recognized.

The recipients include the Near Earth Object Foundation, which was awarded about $2700 to continue a sky imaging project at Grand Vue Park.

Health Right was given $10,000 to provide primary care services for under-insured Marshall County residents.

"It has opened us up to a whole new group of people that like to see the astronomy and like to see the starts and want to take a look at nature in a different view," said Grand Vue Park General Manager, Craig White.

"It reaches almost nine-thousand patients in Marshall County and provides them with care, keeps them working, and it's just a wonderful, wonderful opportunity for us," said Kathie Brown, Executive Director at Wheeling Health Right.

The remaining recipients include the American Red Cross, Cameron Volunteer Fire Department, Children's Museum of the Ohio Valley, and Youth Services System.