YWCA to Hold Health, Beauty, and Wellness Expo

Anyone interested in learning about some of the latest heath and beauty tips, the YWCA in Wheeling is the place to be this weekend.

They will be hosting a Health, Beauty, and Wellness Expo on Saturday. The main focus will be on Interracial & Bi-racial hair and skin care.

There will be several demonstrations and well as a number of vendors on hand providing some of the most up to date products available.

"We have foster parents and adoptive parents and some of these shelter workers that may have children coming in of different ethnicities, and they have to figure out how work with their hair to do things, and do things to make them feel good about themselves and look presentable and all that stuff. So they run into a lot of road blocks so we wanted to be able to have this expo to see what kind of options they have as far as hair care and skin care," said Program Director Ron Scott.

The event will run from noon until 3 p.m. this Saturday. It is free and open to the public.