WV Tourism Organizations See Budget Cuts

With the newest budget now being pushed into law, multiple departments in the state are seeing cuts to their own finances.

The tourism organizations throughout the Mountain State will now only have around $2 million to promote West Virginia, which Wheeling, Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Frank O'Brien says is the "bare bones" for them to work with.

He says we've got a great product, but it needs to be promoted more.

"This is an adventurous state, this is a state that has beautiful mountains, fantastic outdoor activities. Everything from competitive sports, WVU, to gorgeous rivers, streams, so much more. You've got to tell people about it, you can't just automatically think people are going to know," said O'Brien.

O'Brien continued to say the last state to pull their tourism budget to this degree was Colorado in 1993, and he said they had a large decrease in their state's revenue.