Wellsburg Jr. Police Academy Holds Fire and EMS Day

In Brooke County, Wellsburg's Jr. Police Academy plays with fire...literally.

During Wednesday's program, cadets learned from local fire and EMS personnel about navigating fires, smoky rooms, car accidents, and more.

This is the second year for the academy and 90 cadets are enrolled.

The 5-day program teaches kids about law enforcement, discipline, and service.

West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Scott Adams says the most important thing though is to teach kids fundamental values such as respect, integrity, and honor.

"We want kids to be changed when they come here, to learn how important it is, to not only just service your community, but to how to treat each other and become part of a team," said Adams.

Sgt. Adams says the community has been very supportive of the group. Members believe the academy is a great way for kids to learn how to serve others and how to respect local law enforcement.