Legislators Speak Out On W. Va. Budget's Passage Without Governor's Signature

The long- fought West Virginia budget bill passed, but without the governor's blessing.

Governor Jim Justice refused to sign the budget, saying the cuts are too deep.

But he will allow it to take effect.

That means there won't be any government shutdown.

While people are breathing a sigh of relief over that, not everyone is happy about the budget.

Two lawmakers shared their reactions to the budget and to the session in general.

Republican Delegate Erikka Storch feels the governor took a "passive aggressive" approach in not signing the budget.

"So he will just allow it to become law and then he can just wash his hands of it and say I didn't have anything to do with this," said Storch.

Storch and Delegate Shawn Fluharty, Democrat from the 3rd district, were both frustrated by two attempts by other lawmakers to de-fund the greyhound breeders.

"So I started taking things very personally because I felt like it was a personal attack on my community," said Delegate Storch.

Fluharty said the proposal was either rooted in a lack of understanding of the greyhound breeding program or worse.

"Either they don't know any better and they don't want to know any better, or they're just lying," Fluharty noted. "And I think it's the latter."

Fluharty said he voted against the budget mainly because of cuts to higher education.

"There are higher education cuts in there that are going to directly harm places like West Liberty and West Virginia Northern, our local community colleges and our four-year universities. And West Virginia University and Marshall took drastic cuts."

Storch said the budget contained no raises for service personnel like corrections officers.

"The Corrections Department is very frustrating because it actually costs us more money to house a prisoner than we actually pay our corrections officers and that is pathetic and embarrassing," she said.

Fluharty says the governor did what he had to do to avoid a government shutdown.

"But I agree with him that this government has no vision for the future and really we could be back here again next year with the same problems," he noted.

Storch said she's disappointed that fairs and festivals got a 20% cut, but said it's better than the 100% cut that was proposed originally.