West Liberty President Reacts To The New Budget Plan

Along with the newly passed budget, higher education in West Virginia took a hit too. The new budget plan involves a 4.57% cut to regional universities across the state, while WVU and Marshall universities have a slightly higher percentage cut.

7news spoke with West Liberty's President Dr. Steve Greiner today to get his thoughts about how this affects his university. For them, they will have a reduction of about $360,000 for this upcoming school year. He says that they are prepared to work with the new deduction, but this is considered a downfall.

"It's unfortunate because higher education really is the future, economic future of the state. We generate for every dollar that we bring in, we generate over 7 dollars. We look at West Liberty University generating over 50 million dollars to the local economy, so any time you take money out of our budget. That's less money for the local economy."

The university met Wednesday morning to discuss future plans, and Dr. Greiner wants everyone to know that plans with the budget cut does NOT affect any of the academic programs or employees.