Jimmy Gyro Opens Up In Downtown Wheeling Serving Greek Food

If you're in Downtown Wheeling and love greek food, well you are in luck! There's a new restaurant in town that specializes in gyros. It's called Jimmy Gyro, and it's located inside the Rogers Hotel on 14th street near the 7 Eleven in Downtown Wheeling.

They sell different gyros with your choice of lamb, chicken, or sirloin steak. They also have pizza, poutine, and a greek salad. For dessert, they have cheesecake and homemade baklava. Every individual item is under $5 bucks, and you get a lot of food for the price you pay. The business has only been open for about a month, but so far it's been a hit!

Owner Mark Jaber said, "It's been going really good. We've been open for about a month now, it's been going really well. It's pretty quick and fast. You get in and out pretty quickly. We make everything in a few minutes time."

If you want to go check out Jimmy Gyro for yourself, the restaurant is open from 11 AM to 7 PM Monday through Friday and 11 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, closed on Sundays.