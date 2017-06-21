Whg. City Council approve $45,000 traffic study

Wheeling City Council voted 6-1 approving this resolution that will allow the City Manager to have a consultant carry out this study that will view the traffic impact downtown, specifically on Market and Main Streets, but it's not going to be cheap.

"The resolution was not to exceed $45,000, it's $43,000 and some change," said Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron.

Since both Main and Market streets are connected with State Route 2, the Council must get the approval of the state, but to do so they need to conduct this study that would take approximately 45 days.

"Now is the appropriate time to look at this issue because we have signed a partnership agreement with the department of highways to do an $8.7 million street scaping, paving, and signilization job in downtown Wheeling," Herron told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "So, prior to that being designed we do want to study whether or not two-way traffic makes sense on Main and Market Street."

The council believes moving these streets to two-way traffic it could make downtown Wheeling into a more walking friendly area by "traffic calming."

"Slows the traffic down, it makes the pedestrian experience more pleasant," said Herron. "We believe if two-way traffic is implemented that would also provide some economic development benefits as well."

"We recognize it's going to slow down traffic a little bit, that's what we want, it's the policy choice," Mayor of Wheeling Glenn Elliot said. "We need to make sure they're okay with that though."

The study consist of the group, David E. Wisters and Associates, taking traffic counts during certain times of the day and months. They then determine based off those numbers whether traffic would reduce or increase. They will also look at the turning radius from the one-way streets onto Market and Main, and see if modifications would have to be made there. On top of additional signilization needed and the effect on pedestrians. Making these streets two-way roads is not by any means a sure thing.

"If it comes back that it doesn't make sense or its too expensive then, obviously, the department of highways and the City of Wheeling will have to sit down and determine what our next course of action will be," said Herron.

Council also believes with this it would reduce the travel time taken by drivers because they won't have to make the loop and it will reduce the trips they have to make.

Now, the Council is expecting to hear back from the Department of Highways in a week to 10 days on whether or not they're willing to accept the recommendation made or if they're just dead-set against two-way traffic. If that's the case they won't even conduct the study.