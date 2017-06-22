Belmont County Woman Arrested for Shoplifting

Bellaire Police arrested one woman Wednesday evening for alleged shoplifting and several outstanding warrants.

Sherry Lynn Shrieve, 37, was arrested for alleged shoplifting, and was found to have five outstanding warrants for FTA for Theft and Traffic offenses.

The five warrants were listed under three different names. Shrieve was also listed as Sherry Lynn Schramm, and Sherry Palmer.

All of the warrants had a no bond stipulation, and the shoplifting charge from a Bellaire store had a $1,000.

Shrieve was arrested without incident and taken to Belmont County Jail for lockup.