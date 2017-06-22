Ohio County Man Sentenced After Forcing Minor to Have Sex with Him

A man charged after forcing a 15-year-old to have sex with him in his car in 2016 was sentenced on Thursday morning.

Jarvis Smith will serve no less than one year, and no more than five years in the WV penitentiary. Those sentences will be served consecutively.

Smith admitted to forcing the 15-year-old girl to have sex with him in his car after she wanted a ride. The incident happened last year.

Assistant Prosecutor Shawn Turak said it was excellent work by police recognizing the vehicle that the victim described, as well as getting Smith to confess to part of the crime.

Smith must now register as a sex offender for life, and will also serve 25 years on supervised released after finishing his sentence in the penitentiary.

Smith is reviewing his sex offender registration now. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/VNfyyztYVX — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) June 22, 2017

During his trial, Smith apologized to the victim and the family for any confusion he may have caused them.

In a statement, the victim said that the assault ruined her life, and "has robbed [me] of self-confidence and self-esteem". Her statement went on to say she hopes nothing like this happens to any other woman.