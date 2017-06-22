Murray Energy Sues HBO Talk Show Host

Officials with coal company Murray Energy have announced that they will be suing HBO and its Sunday Night host, John Oliver, for "false and defamatory statements" made last weekend during the show "Last Week Tonight".

Murray Energy officials say the statements were a deliberate attempt to assassinate the character of CEO Bob Murray.

Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" coal segment criticized the Trump administration's effort to revive the industry, saying coal jobs have dropped for decades, and other energy alternatives are driving the industries decline.

Officials say they will stop at nothing to keep Murray's legacy safe.

Stay with 7News for updates.