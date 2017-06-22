Kennywood Ticket Giveaway - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Kennywood Ticket Giveaway

Kennywood Ticket Giveaway

Posted: Updated:

Enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to your choice of either Kennywood, Sandcastle, or Idlewild & Soak Zone! Sweepstakes runs Tuesday, June 27th through Monday, July 3rd. Winner will be chosen Wednesday, July 5th. Please see official rules for details.

  • Kennywood Ticket GiveawayKennywood Ticket GiveawayMore>>

  • Kennywood Ticket Giveaway Official Rules

    Kennywood Ticket Giveaway Official Rules

    Kennywood Ticket Giveaway Official Rules

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-06-27 04:00:37 GMT

    Kennywood Ticket Giveaway Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Kennywood Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws.  By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisi...

    Kennywood Ticket Giveaway Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Kennywood Ticket Giveaway Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws.  By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisi...

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.