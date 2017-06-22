Three Belmont County residents indicted on drug charges

Two Bridgeport, Ohio residents were arrested on Thursday after being indicted on drug charges by a federal grand jury in Wheeling on June 6.

Joseph Ivan Burt, 39, and Faith Diane Leasure, 22, were arrested on charges related to the distribution of cocaine.

Both were arrested on charges related to cocaine distribution, and one count each of distribution of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.

Phillip Weir, of Bridgeport, Ohio, 32, was also named in the indictment.

Weir also faces charges related to cocaine distribution.

The crimes allegedly took place from August to September of 2016 in Ohio County.