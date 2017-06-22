Capitol Theatre Summer Movie Series Continues

The Capitol Theatre's summer movie series continues Thursday night in the Friendly City.

The movie series happens every Thursdays and Sundays through the season.

With each show, there is a theme with various activities like parties and costume contests. This Thursday's theme is West Virginia Day.

The evening will start with a performance from Wheeling native Tom Breiding starting at 7. Then at 7:30, the movie "October Sky" will play.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12.

For a list of upcoming movies, visit capitoltheatrewheeling.com