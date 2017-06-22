Man convicted for stabbing after alleged 'SpongeBob' dispute

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of third-degree murder after a confrontation that a witness said was sparked by a comparison to SpongeBob SquarePants.



Prosecutors say 39-year-old Robert S. Lee stabbed Jamal Britton in July 2016 at a Lewisburg apartment complex.



PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2svb3GN ) witness Qaisha Jacobs told the jury Britton, the father of her son, was angry after Lee told him he looked like the anthropomorphic cartoon sponge.



Lee acknowledged swinging a knife at Britton but said he was unsure if he struck him. He said he was afraid that the angry, advancing Britton might have had a gun.



Lee drove away and threw his knife into a river. Britton walked to a nearby playground and was eventually taken to a hospital, where he died.



Lee was convicted Wednesday. He remains in jail pending sentencing.



