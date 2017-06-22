Man convicted for stabbing after alleged 'SpongeBob' dispute - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man convicted for stabbing after alleged 'SpongeBob' dispute

Posted: Updated:

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of third-degree murder after a confrontation that a witness said was sparked by a comparison to SpongeBob SquarePants.
    
Prosecutors say 39-year-old Robert S. Lee stabbed Jamal Britton in July 2016 at a Lewisburg apartment complex.
    
PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2svb3GN ) witness Qaisha Jacobs told the jury Britton, the father of her son, was angry after Lee told him he looked like the anthropomorphic cartoon sponge.
    
Lee acknowledged swinging a knife at Britton but said he was unsure if he struck him. He said he was afraid that the angry, advancing Britton might have had a gun.
    
Lee drove away and threw his knife into a river. Britton walked to a nearby playground and was eventually taken to a hospital, where he died.
    
Lee was convicted Wednesday. He remains in jail pending sentencing.
    
___
    
Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.