Second Baptist Church Kicks Off First Juneteenth Festival

Second Baptist Church is getting ready to kick off Steubenville's first ever Juneteenth festival.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the US.

Officials say it's also a time to recognize the achievements of African Americans.

Typical festivals include parades, guest speakers, entertainment and of course, good food. But church officials say they're most excited for Steubenville residents to celebrate and understand the history that still influences society today.

"This is not just an African American thing. It's also for those who may not be familiar with our culture, to actually come down and just take the time to learn," said Senior Pastor Marvin Barner.

"We're commemorating and celebrating freedom and emancipation, and the community is invited to participate. We want everyone to come celebrate with us," said Carolyn Simmons, a member of the publicity committee.

The festival will run Friday and Saturday from 11-8 p.m.

Officials say they hope the festival is a unifying experience for the entire city.