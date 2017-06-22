New Changes Won't Stop House Bill 27 From Protecting Cancer Stricken Firefighters

Studies show that firefighters are more susceptible to cancer because of their jobs, which is why the state of Ohio passed House Bill 27.

Officials say the idea for House Bill 27 all started with the need to give firefighters a properly funded time period to recover from cancer, but some new changes to the the bill could jeopardize that.

The current law states that firefighters off active duty for 20 years are still eligible for presumption, but now that provision will be changed to 15 years.

Other changes include having to file for the claim within one year instead of two and undocumented workers will be taken out of worker's comp completely.

Officials in the Ohio Valley find these amendments pretty standard though.

Steubenville Assistant Fire Chief Mike Taylor even believes this bill is probably the best cancer presumption bill in the country.

"This is the culmination of about 20 years worth of effort. But I believe that this will help facilitate our members receiving treatment, being able to get better and return to work, or unfortunately, if the cancer affects them in a worse way, that their families will be able to survive," Taylor said.

Taylor also said even with the new amendments, the bill still gives Ohio firefighters the protection they need and many past problems have been rectified.