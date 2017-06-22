All Saints Catholic School in Marshall County to Close

Another Catholic School in Marshall County will close.

It was announced Thursday during a special meeting with parents, that the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has decided to close the All Saints Catholic School in Moundsville due to a recent decline in enrollment.

Officials said All Saints suddenly started to experience a decline in enrollment during the last couple of years. During the 2015-2016 year the school had an enrollment of 74 students. During the 2016-2017 school year, that number declined to just 51, and by the start of the 2017-2018 school year the school would only have 32 students, 10 of which are the kids of faculty and staff. There would only be four or fewer students in grades one through seven.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston said they had no plans of closing All Saints prior to the unexpected decline and they couldn't see keeping the school open and promote a good environment for development. The Diocese did release the following statement,

"All Saints Catholic School was a great opportunity for the children of Marshall County to enroll in, and benefit from, a strong foundation in Catholic education,” Schmidt said. “The Diocese of Wheeling–Charleston believed in the school, having invested over $850,000 in the school’s programming, its professional staff and the school building in just two years. However, 32 students in a K-8 program is not the best environment for optimal educational outcomes for school children. Low enrollment, again, has claimed a school that had a bright future of service to the community. I thank Father That Son Ngoc Nguyen, pastor of the school; Sheila Blackmore, All Saints principal; all of the staff and families that committed countless hours in dedication to the school,” said Dr. Vincent de Paul Schmidt, superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese.

Bryan Minor, Spokesman for the Diocese said they always put their children first, but there has to students enrolled for the diocese to serve in order to keep the school running. When he was asked about a "ripple effect" or "vendetta" against the parishioners in Marshall County this is what he said, "Nobody is going to take out a vendetta or retribution on a particular part of the state or any particular community. The people of Benwood and McMechen have been through so much with the fire at their beloved church and yet a new church is going to be open for them in the weeks ahead, so there are opportunities to look and say 'Hey many schools and parishes where thing are going well, it just hasn't gone quite so well in two schools in Marshall County over the past year."

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield is now offering a $1,000 scholarship to any student who wants to continue their Catholic education at another Catholic school and a $125 uniform reimbursement.

The students and their families aren't the only ones affected by the closure, faculty, and staff will be given severance packages, since they will also be without jobs.