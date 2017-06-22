Diocese Informs Parents of Another School Closure

Another Catholic School in Marshall County will close.

It was announced Thursday during a special meeting with parents, that the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has decided to close the All Saints Catholic School in Moundsville due to a recent decline in enrollment.

Officials said All Saints suddenly started to experience a decline in enrollment during the last couple of years. During the 2015-2016 year the school had an enrollment of 74 students. During the 2016-2017 school year, that number declined to just 51and by the start of the 2017-2018 school year the school would only have 32 students, 10 of which are the kids of faculty and staff. There would only be four or fewer students in grades one through seven.

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston said they had no plans of closing All Saints prior to the unexpected decline and they couldn't see keeping the school open and promote a good environment for development. The Diocese did release the following statement,