Diocese Informs Parents of Another School Closure

Another Catholic School in Marshall County will close.
It was announced Thursday during a special meeting with parents, that the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has decided to close the All Saints Catholic School in Moundsville due to a recent decline in enrollment.
Officials said All Saints suddenly started to experience a decline in enrollment during the last couple of years. During the 2015-2016 year the school had an enrollment of 74 students. During the 2016-2017 school year, that number declined to just 51and by the start of the 2017-2018 school year the school would only have 32 students, 10 of which are the kids of faculty and staff. There would only be four or fewer students in grades one through seven.
The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston said they had no plans of closing All Saints prior to the unexpected decline and they couldn't see keeping the school open and promote a good environment for development. The Diocese did release the following statement,
"All Saints Catholic School was a great opportunity for the children of Marshall County to enroll in, and benefit from, a strong foundation in Catholic education,” Schmidt said. “The Diocese of Wheeling–Charleston believed in the school, having invested over $850,000 in the school’s programming, its professional staff and the school building in just two years. However, 32 students in a K-8 program is not the best environment for optimal educational outcomes for school children. Low enrollment, again, has claimed a school that had a bright future of service to the community. I thank Father That Son Ngoc Nguyen, pastor of the school; Sheila Blackmore, All Saints principal; all of the staff and families that committed countless hours in dedication to the school,” said Dr. Vincent de Paul Schmidt, superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese.
WTRF
