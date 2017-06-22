Officials Prepare as Flash Flood Watch Takes Effect

The Ohio Valley is staring down the barrel of some extreme weather headed our way.

On Friday, authorities predict we'll get two to three-and-a-half inches of rain, so emergency management agencies on both sides of the river are in preparation mode, "We can anticipate the creeks coming up. To what degree we do not know. You know if this system stalls out or we end up with more rain than what's anticipated, we could be looking at some serious issues," said Belmont County EMA Director, Dave Ivan.

People who live along the creeks and streams are urged to keep an eye on the water levels, but they generally know the drill, They know the creeks as well as we do. And those are our best partners when it comes to severe weather. They're watching and they call in and tell us," said Ohio County EMA Director, Lou Vargo.

There are roads within the county that we know will go under water. One of them being Pipe Creek, that's a given, Ivan said.

What officials are also expecting is called "urban flooding.", All that water's going down the streets into those catch basins and it's just overflowing so you'll see a lot of water on the roads. So as we always say, if you see water on the roads, don't drive through it. That's where the tragedies occur," Vargo said.

Six inches of water can take your vehicle right off the road. You know the force of water is phenomenal and it wouldn't take much to wash you down the creek," Ivan said.

So keep an eye on the creeks, streams and streets, but as for the Ohio River, there are no worries, Even if we had three inches of rain, the Hydrology is predicting they don't see the Ohio River even going to an action stage let alone any type of river flooding at this time," Vargo concluded.

A flash flood watch is set to go into effect at 2 A.M. Friday and last until 2 A.M. Saturday morning.