Governor Signs Flood Protection Plan into Law

Surrounded by community members, first responders, volunteers, The Speaker of the House, Senate President and others, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed the Flood Protection Planning Bill.

This bill does two main things, it creates a joint legislative committee on flooding made up of 5 members from each house and it also creates the state resiliency office which will be Made up of leaders from various state offices that play a big role during disasters.

Both groups will be working to create a plan to have the mountain state better prepared If another flood were to happen. It's all about continuing to move on from last year's devastation, " This is a permanent committee, which is important. Now the other thing that is important is that we just don't just pass a piece of legislation. That we feel good about it today. Put is aside nothing ever happens. This committee will be working and trying to come up with solutions so that way we can avoid this kind of thing in the future," said Ed Gaunch, a Republican from Kanawha County.

So again the overall purpose of this flood planning program is to save property and lives.



It takes effect July 7.