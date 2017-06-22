Youth Services System Debuts "Quiet Minds" Program

A local organization is working to help teens who may be experiencing early signs and symptoms of psychosis.

"Quiet Minds" is a program through Youth Services System using funds from the federal government.

Throughout the next month, 7News is going to showcase what Quiet Minds means and how it can help families struggling with the issue.

If you notice someone you love, or maybe even yourself experiencing the symptoms of isolation, social withdrawal, irritability, or trouble in school - they could be early signs of psychosis.

But the term 'psychosis' doesn't always mean someone who commits a mass shooting or another terrible crime. Often times, the symptoms develop slowly and quietly.

"Typically you'll see the beginning or onset of psychosis in late adolescence or early adulthood. And often times it will develop in males sooner than females," said Perry Stanley, Clinical Psychologist.

Quiet Minds is targeting people between the ages of 15 and 25, and if you are concerned about someone you love, they encourage you to reach out.

John Moses, CEO of Youth Services System, says he understands that people may be hesitant to come forward, due to the stigmatization of mental illness.

That's why they're willing to work with patients and their families in a comfortable setting- whether it be at their facility, in the home, or in school.

"And our approach is not a strong arm, it's a very gentle, inviting way to start a conversation, and sometimes it has to happen a couple times before the kid is ready to take it another step," Moses said.

The first step would be an assessment, a licensed psychologist will take a look at the individual and situation.

Moses said they want to engage patients and loved ones, and make sure the patient is the central focus, and that no meetings or information is exchanged without their knowledge.

Both Stanley and Moses believe that early intervention can make significant strides, and the individual can go on to live a fulfilling life.

"People can improve those relationships and maintain those relationships and people can finish school and even get advanced degrees. People can have hopes and people can have dreams," Stanley said.