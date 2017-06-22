Neighbors Tired of "Nuisance" Property in New Martinsville

An "unlicensed salvage yard" is placing broken down cars on what the owner believes is his property, but according to the neighbors he's actually blocking a lane they've used for many years to access their garages behind their houses, but now they can't and they want something done.

"When you come home with your child, and you can't use something you've used since she was born," said concerned neighbor D'Ann Smith. "What is wrong with this?"

Smith has lived in the Clark Addition for 15 years but now her and her husband put their home on the market because of how bad this issue has gotten. The only problem, the unlicensed salvage yard has dropped her property value more than $20,000. In Thursday's special meeting the New Martinsville council said they're sick of this issue too and what to get something done, so they now have a plan in place involving the county, state and DEP sitting down and figuring out how to resolve this.

"We don't see clearly what the end play is going to be, but we're going to get there," said New Martinsville Mayor Steven Bohrer.

Bohrer told the group of neighbors this isn't going to be a quick fix process though, it's going to take some time to make sure all the proper steps are taken. Which the neighbors understand, but say it's already been too long.

"I want them to take charge," Amy DeWitt, who's concerned for her mother's home, told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "I want them to move forward with removing the salvage yard, opening back up the streets."

The Mayor did acknowledge the fact that the property in question is not a licensed salvage yard, and they've had the police speak with the property owner but after discussion with their attorneys they were told to stay away until this is figured out. It was also acknowledged that the police work with the property owner to have vehicles towed from crash scenes because the response time is much better than the other company in the area.

"He has a license to tow," Mayor Bohrer told Conigliaro.

DeWitt's 90-year-old mother lives right next to the property and their family helps take care of her but she tells me with this property right on top of their house the way it is, even the garbage men don't pick up the trash because it's so blocked off.

"My mother's lived in this house for 54 years and we've driven on Ann Lane, where we all knew it was, and the city maintained it where we all that it was," DeWitt said. "So, there's no reason to ever think that it wasn't where it was."'

She's referring to a survey the council conducted which showcased that Ann Lane may not even be where they thought, but in fact closer into their property. They did say that the property owner's poles he has in place may be in the middle of what they expect to be that roadway.

Now, other issues with this unlicensed salvage yard are that some of the vehicles are in a flood plane, and that salvage yards cannot be within 1,000 yards of a residence, which this one is. Mayor Bohrer tells 7News these are only a few of the things they will be looking into.