Wheeling Kroger to Offer Online Grocery Ordering

Kroger customers in Wheeling will soon be able to take advantage of online grocery ordering with curbside pickup.

The 200 Mt. De Chantal Rd grocer will launch its exclusive service, ClickList™, Thursday, June 29, making it the first store in the Ohio River Valley to offer the feature.

The service will be available to anyone with a Kroger Plus Card. Customers can visit www.kroger.com/clicklist to create a free, online account. Customers can then select their preferred store and a date and time that is convenient for them to pick up their purchases.

Orders placed before 4:00 p.m. are eligible to be picked up the same day. Pickup hours are 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

“Kroger uses customer insights to tailor each individual shopper’s experience,” said Kevin King, Store Leader at the Mt. De Chantal Road location. “When a customer logs into their Kroger Plus account, a list of recent purchases, products on sale and favorites appears. Favorites include items a customer purchases week after week — a certain brand of cereal, a brand and flavor of ice cream, diapers or pet food. This feature makes shopping even easier for Kroger customers.”

ClickList™ also allows customers to include special instructions with their orders. For example, shoppers could request green bananas or an avocado soft enough to eat the next day. They may ask for a thick steak and thinly-cut deli meat.

“The associate shoppers check the dates on products and confirm customers receive items with the longest shelf life,” King said. “They are specially trained with quality and freshness top of mind; they shop for our customers as they would if they were shopping for their own families.”

There is no minimum or maximum orders and online shoppers may purchase most products Kroger offers, including over-the-top health and beauty products, select floral and general merchandise, and wine and beer. Some seasonal items, apparel, hot foods, liquor, tobacco and pharmacy prescriptions cannot be purchased.

Kroger offers customers the chance to try ClickList™ for free when placing their first three orders. The grocer then charges $4.95 per ClickList™ order, regardless of the size.