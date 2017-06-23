DEVELOPING: Officials On Scene After Train, Truck Collide - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

DEVELOPING: Officials On Scene After Train, Truck Collide

Officials in McMechen are on the scene after a train and truck collided.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. just before the 21st Street exit on Route 2.

According to officials, a CSX train was being pushed up the tracks, northbound, towards Benwood Yard, when a cement truck came across the tracks behind it and the two collided.

McMechen Fire Chief John Kady confirms no one was seriously injured considering the accident.

"Fortunately, the truck was not loaded at the time, so it did as little damage as possible when a train hits a truck," Kady said.

McMechen, Benwood and Marshall County officials all responded. They say they'll have the intersection cleared soon.

C-S-X is currently investigating the train and tracks.

