Wheeling Hospital's Safety Town Graduates 32 Students

For 32 years, Wheeling Hospital's Safety Town has taught thousands of kids the basics of staying safe.

Just this morning, 32 new graduates received their diplomas from Officer Josh and Fireman Derrick.

Coordindator Beth Zebick said the kids have so much fun with their teen instructors and the all the law enforcement officers from Wheeling Police and Fire.

The lessons are simple, but important for kids to hear, like car and road safety, safety in school, and even warnings about talking to strangers.

"It really shows that the parents want their kids to have the best to learn and to be able to take care of themselves in this uncertain world we have today," Zebick said.

Beth Zebick was recognized for her work with the program for the last 32 years.

Congratulations to all of the graduates!

